TABLE-Kyocera -2014/15 group results (SEC)

Apr 27 (Reuters)- Kyocera Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.53 trln 1.45 trln 1.60 trln (+5.5 pct) (+13.1 pct) (+4.8 pct) Operating 93.43 120.58 160.00 (-22.5 pct) (+56.8 pct) (+71.3 pct) Pretax 121.86 146.27 184.00 (-16.7 pct) (+44.3 pct) (+51.0 pct) Net 115.88 88.76 120.00 (+30.6 pct) (+33.5 pct) (+3.6 pct) EPS 315.85 yen 241.93 yen 327.10 yen EPS Diluted 315.85 yen 241.93 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen -Q2 Div 40.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q4 Div 60.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.