CORRECTED-TABLE-Kenko com Inc -2014 group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Kenko.com Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 20.82 14.17 Operating loss 310 mln 25 mln Recurring loss 288 mln 26 mln Net loss 420 mln 20 mln EPS loss 59.38 yen 2.95 yen EPS Diluted 2.93 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Kenko.com Inc sells health-related goods through Web pages. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.