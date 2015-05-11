FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Suzuki Motor -2014/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters)- 
          Suzuki Motor Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           1.66 trln       1.50 trln                              
                 (+11.0 pct)     (+5.4 pct)                              
  Operating         69.13           97.01                                
                 (-28.7 pct)     (+26.9 pct)                             
  Recurring         74.65           99.32                                
                 (-24.8 pct)     (+29.4 pct)                             
  Net               51.25           67.22                                
                 (-23.8 pct)     (+84.6 pct)                             
  EPS             91.34 yen      119.81 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     91.32 yen      119.79 yen                              
  Ann Div         27.00 yen       24.00 yen      27.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         10.00 yen       10.00 yen      10.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         17.00 yen       14.00 yen      17.00 yen               
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
