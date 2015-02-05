FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Septeni Holdings -Q1 group results
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
February 5, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Septeni Holdings -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 5 (Reuters)- 
             Septeni Holdings Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       6 months to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               14.03               12.53               29.23  
                   (+11.9 pct)         (+15.1 pct)          (+9.1 pct)
  Operating          429 mln             682 mln             979 mln  
                   (-37.1 pct)        (+134.9 pct)         (-24.3 pct)  
  Recurring          480 mln             737 mln               1.07  
                   (-34.9 pct)        (+118.2 pct)         (-22.5 pct) 
  Net                  1.03              413 mln               1.38  
                  (+150.2 pct)        (+121.4 pct)         (+75.4 pct)
  EPS               40.47 yen           16.38 yen           53.79 yen 
  EPS Diluted       39.73 yen           15.89 yen                   
  Ann Div
  -Q2 div
  NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services,
using direct mails and  Internet advertising. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.