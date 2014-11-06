REFILE-TABLE-Konami -6-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds EPS diluted) Nov 6 (Reuters)- Konami Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 98.72 97.93 220.00 (+0.8 pct) (-8.2 pct) (+1.1 pct) Operating 5.86 3.77 12.00 (+55.3 pct) (-70.0 pct) (+55.9 pct) Pretax 6.16 4.22 11.00 (+46.2 pct) (-63.3 pct) (+19.2 pct) Net 3.28 2.02 7.00 (+62.5 pct) (-71.0 pct) (+82.6 pct) EPS 23.64 yen 14.54 yen 50.50 yen EPS Diluted 23.64 yen 14.54 yen Ann Div 34.00 yen 17.00 yen -Q2 Div 8.50 yen 17.00 yen -Q4 Div 17.00 yen NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.