REFILE-TABLE-Konami -6-MTH group results (SEC)
November 6, 2014 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Konami -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EPS diluted)
Nov 6 (Reuters)- 
          Konami Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             98.72               97.93           220.00    
                 (+0.8 pct)          (-8.2 pct)       (+1.1 pct)  
  Operating          5.86                3.77            12.00    
                 (+55.3 pct)         (-70.0 pct)      (+55.9 pct) 
  Pretax             6.16                4.22            11.00    
                 (+46.2 pct)         (-63.3 pct)      (+19.2 pct) 
  Net                3.28                2.02             7.00    
                 (+62.5 pct)         (-71.0 pct)      (+82.6 pct) 
  EPS             23.64 yen           14.54 yen        50.50 yen
  EPS Diluted     23.64 yen           14.54 yen  
  Ann Div                             34.00 yen        17.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         8.50 yen            17.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             17.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

