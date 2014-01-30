FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)
#Financials
January 30, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Nomura Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes second revenues figure to "revenues(excluding financing costs)")
Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
          Nomura Holdings Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Revenues          1.38 trln           1.36 trln                   
                   (+1.6 pct)          (+5.7 pct)                   
  revenues(excluding financing costs)
                    1.17 trln           1.16 trln                   
                   (+11.9 pct)         (+11.9 pct)                  
  Operating
  Pretax             273.05               68.05                     
                  (+301.3 pct)        (+181.2 pct)                  
  Net                152.34               24.81                     
                  (+514.0 pct)                                      
  EPS               41.09 yen           6.73 yen                    
  EPS Diluted       39.83 yen           6.60 yen                    
  Ann Div                               8.00 yen                    
  -Q2 Div           8.00 yen            2.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               6.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Nomura Holdings Inc owns shares in major brokerage Nomura 
 Securities. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
