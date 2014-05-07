CORRECTED-TABLE-Cybernet Systems -Q1 group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) May 7 (Reuters)- Cybernet Systems Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.88 4.17 16.00 (+0.7 pct) Operating 109 mln 322 mln 1.00 (-10.3 pct) Recurring 178 mln 372 mln 1.10 (-0.9 pct) Net 63 mln 201 mln 600 mln (+2.5 pct) EPS 2.03 yen 6.46 yen 19.26 yen Ann Div 11.20 yen -Q2 div 520.00 yen 5.60 yen -Q4 div 5.20 yen 5.60 yen NOTE - Cybernet Systems Co Ltd imports business-use computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.