#Software
May 7, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Cybernet Systems -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 7 (Reuters)- 
             Cybernet Systems Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Mar 31, 2014        Jun 30, 2013       Dec 31, 2014 
                   LATEST                               LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             3.88                4.17             16.00    
                                     (+0.7 pct)                   
  Operating        109 mln             322 mln            1.00    
                                     (-10.3 pct)                  
  Recurring        178 mln             372 mln            1.10    
                                     (-0.9 pct)                   
  Net              63 mln              201 mln          600 mln   
                                     (+2.5 pct)                   
  EPS             2.03 yen            6.46 yen         19.26 yen  
  Ann Div                                              11.20 yen  
  -Q2 div                            520.00 yen        5.60 yen   
  -Q4 div                             5.20 yen         5.60 yen   
  NOTE - Cybernet Systems Co Ltd imports business-use computer software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

