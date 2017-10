TABLE-Kyocera -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 31 (Reuters)- Kyocera Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 926.52 885.39 1.28 trln (+4.6 pct) (-7.5 pct) (+7.5 pct) Operating 51.23 88.37 73.00 (-42.0 pct) (-26.2 pct) (-25.3 pct) Pretax 68.88 102.60 91.50 (-32.9 pct) (-22.9 pct) (-20.4 pct) Net 44.97 72.11 57.00 (-37.6 pct) (-23.1 pct) (-28.2 pct) EPS 245.15 yen 393.07 yen 310.72 yen EPS Diluted 245.15 yen 393.07 yen Ann Div 120.00 yen 120.00 yen -Q2 Div 60.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q4 Div 60.00 yen 60.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.