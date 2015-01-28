FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Komatsu -9-MTH group results (SEC)
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Komatsu -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds all EPS Diluted figures and Q4 Dividend figure of company forecast)
Jan 28 (Reuters)- 
          Komatsu Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           1.44 trln           1.39 trln        1.93 trln  
                 (+3.4 pct)          (+2.9 pct)       (-1.5 pct)  
  Operating        181.90              165.63           255.00    
                 (+9.8 pct)          (+10.1 pct)      (+6.0 pct)  
  Pretax           180.25              170.13           249.00    
                 (+5.9 pct)          (+16.9 pct)      (+2.9 pct)  
  Net              116.51              115.34           157.00    
                 (+1.0 pct)          (+26.6 pct)      (-1.6 pct)  
  EPS            122.31 yen          121.01 yen       164.68 yen 
  EPS Diluted    122.15 yen          120.88 yen    
  Ann Div                             58.00 yen        58.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         29.00 yen           29.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             29.00 yen        29.00 yen
  NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, 
 such as hydraulic power shovels. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.