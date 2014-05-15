REFILE-TABLE-KLab -Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) May 15 (Reuters)- KLab Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 4.43 3.55 8.93 (+24.8 pct) (+25.4 pct) Operating 96 mln loss 212 mln 216 mln Recurring 106 mln loss 154 mln 216 mln Net 51 mln loss 159 mln 141 mln EPS 1.56 yen loss 6.39 yen 4.15 yen EPS Diluted 1.50 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - KLab Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)