May 15, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-KLab -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 15 (Reuters)- 
             KLab Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to      NEXT
                  Mar 31, 2014        Mar 31, 2013     Dec 31, 2014      YEAR
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST        COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST     H1 FORECAST 
  Sales               4.43                3.55                           8.93 
                   (+24.8 pct)                                        (+25.4 pct)   
  Operating          96 mln           loss 212 mln                      216 mln
  Recurring          106 mln          loss 154 mln                      216 mln
  Net                51 mln           loss 159 mln                      141 mln
  EPS               1.56 yen          loss 6.39 yen                    4.15 yen
  EPS Diluted       1.50 yen                                        
  Ann Div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q2 div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q4 div                                  nil              nil     
  NOTE - KLab Inc . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

