FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Kitanihon Spin -Q1 group results
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Kitanihon Spin -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds percent change figure for netprofie(-65.3pct))
Aug 8 (Reuters)- 
             Kitanihon Spinning Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales            114 mln             98 mln           440 mln   
                 (+16.8 pct)         (-21.6 pct)      (+10.7 pct) 
  Operating         0 mln            loss 8 mln          7 mln    
  Recurring         2 mln            loss 6 mln          1 mln    
  Net               3 mln               9 mln            1 mln  
                 (-65.3 pct)
  EPS             0.26 yen            0.76 yen         0.08 yen   
  Ann Div                                nil              nil     
  -Q2 div                                nil              nil     
  -Q4 div                                nil              nil     
  NOTE - Kitanihon Spinning Co Ltd . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.