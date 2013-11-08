FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -9-MTH group results (IFRS)
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 8, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -9-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 8 (Reuters)- 
              NEXON Co.,Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              120.87               77.51          152.65 - 154.48              
                   (+55.9 pct)                           (+40.8 - +42.5 pct)              
  Operating           50.38               38.47           57.13 - 58.30            
                   (+30.9 pct)                           (+20.9 - +23.3 pct)           
  Pretax              50.64               36.85           57.83 - 59.00           
                   (+37.4 pct)                           (+33.5 - +36.2 pct)           
  Net                 34.57               27.73           39.38 - 40.30          
                   (+24.7 pct)                           (+39.2 - +42.5 pct)        
  EPS Basic         79.05 yen           64.19 yen         89.97 yen - 92.06 yen        
  EPS Diluted       77.69 yen           62.44 yen                   
  Ann Div                               5.00 yen         10.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           5.00 yen                                        
  -Q4 Div                               5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

