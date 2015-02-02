FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-IREP -Q1 group results
February 2, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-IREP -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
             IREP Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended             Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013           Sep 30, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO                LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS               FORECAST   
  Sales               12.94               12.93             55.00 - 58.00
                   (+0.1 pct)          (+19.5 pct)          (+2.6 - +8.2 pct)
  Operating           5 mln              154 mln          520 mln - 650 mln 
                   (-96.7 pct)         (+71.0 pct)          (+1.4 - +26.7 pct)
  Recurring           7 mln              156 mln                    
                   (-95.1 pct)         (+68.8 pct)                  
  Net              loss 19 mln           94 mln           280 mln - 360 mln
                                       (+55.8 pct)         (-11.0 - +14.5 pct) 
  EPS             loss 0.69 yen         3.45 yen        10.20 yen - 13.12 yen
  EPS Diluted                           3.41 yen                    
  Ann Div                               1.50 yen              1.50 yen   
  -Q2 div                                  NIL                   NIL     
  -Q4 div                               1.50 yen              1.50 yen   
  NOTE - IREP Co Ltd . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
