REFILE-TABLE-IREP -Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) Jan 30 (Reuters)- IREP Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Sep 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 12.94 12.93 55.00 - 58.00 (+0.1 pct) (+19.5 pct) (+2.6 - +8.2 pct) Operating 5 mln 154 mln 520 mln - 650 mln (-96.7 pct) (+71.0 pct) (+1.4 - +26.7 pct) Recurring 7 mln 156 mln (-95.1 pct) (+68.8 pct) Net loss 19 mln 94 mln 280 mln - 360 mln (+55.8 pct) (-11.0 - +14.5 pct) EPS loss 0.69 yen 3.45 yen 10.20 yen - 13.12 yen EPS Diluted 3.41 yen Ann Div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen NOTE - IREP Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.