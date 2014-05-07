FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mitsui & Co -2013/14 group results (SEC)
May 7, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Mitsui & Co -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters)- 
          Mitsui & Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales        11.17 trln      10.05 trln                              
               (+11.1 pct)     (-4.1 pct)                              
  Operating      275.22          254.60                                
               (+8.1 pct)      (-26.9 pct)                             
  Pretax         453.73          314.10                                
               (+44.5 pct)     (-24.0 pct)                             
  Net            422.16          307.93         380.00                 
               (+37.1 pct)     (-29.1 pct)                             
  EPS          231.79 yen      168.72 yen     211.99 yen               
  Ann Div       59.00 yen       43.00 yen      64.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       25.00 yen       22.00 yen      32.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div       34.00 yen       21.00 yen      32.00 yen               
  NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
