TABLE-Mitsui & Co -2013/14 group results (SEC)

May 7 (Reuters)- Mitsui & Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 11.17 trln 10.05 trln (+11.1 pct) (-4.1 pct) Operating 275.22 254.60 (+8.1 pct) (-26.9 pct) Pretax 453.73 314.10 (+44.5 pct) (-24.0 pct) Net 422.16 307.93 380.00 (+37.1 pct) (-29.1 pct) EPS 231.79 yen 168.72 yen 211.99 yen Ann Div 59.00 yen 43.00 yen 64.00 yen -Q2 Div 25.00 yen 22.00 yen 32.00 yen -Q4 Div 34.00 yen 21.00 yen 32.00 yen NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.