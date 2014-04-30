FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -2013/14 group results (SEC)
April 30, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 30 (Reuters)- 
          Fuji Film Holdings Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         2.44 trln       2.21 trln      2.46 trln               
               (+10.2 pct)     (+0.9 pct)     (+0.8 pct)               
  Operating      140.81          114.12         160.00                 
               (+23.4 pct)     (+1.0 pct)     (+13.6 pct)              
  Pretax         157.15          119.19         160.00                 
               (+31.9 pct)     (+33.6 pct)    (+1.8 pct)               
  Net             81.00           54.27          85.00                 
               (+49.3 pct)     (+24.0 pct)    (+4.9 pct)               
  EPS          168.07 yen      112.65 yen     176.36 yen               
  Ann Div       50.00 yen       40.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div       20.00 yen       20.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div       30.00 yen       20.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
 produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
