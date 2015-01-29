REFILE-TABLE-Orix -9-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds all EPS diluted figures and Q4 Dividend forecast figure) Jan 29 (Reuters)- Orix Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 1.57 trln 938.89 2.10 trln (+67.6 pct) (+20.7 pct) (+59.3 pct) Operating 211.17 159.34 (+32.5 pct) (+31.9 pct) Pretax 281.67 179.11 (+57.3 pct) (+32.9 pct) Net 186.72 118.18 215.00 (+58.0 pct) (+31.1 pct) (+15.1 pct) EPS 142.61 yen 93.97 yen 164.23 yen EPS Diluted 142.41 yen 90.69 yen Ann Div 23.00 yen 33.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 23.00 yen 33.00 yen NOTE - Orix Corp is a major leasing company. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.