REFILE-TABLE-Orix -9-MTH group results (SEC)
#Financials
January 29, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Orix -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds all EPS diluted figures and Q4 Dividend forecast figure)
Jan 29 (Reuters)- 
          Orix Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Revenues        1.57 trln            938.89          2.10 trln  
                 (+67.6 pct)         (+20.7 pct)      (+59.3 pct) 
  Operating        211.17              159.34                     
                 (+32.5 pct)         (+31.9 pct)                  
  Pretax           281.67              179.11                     
                 (+57.3 pct)         (+32.9 pct)                  
  Net              186.72              118.18           215.00    
                 (+58.0 pct)         (+31.1 pct)      (+15.1 pct) 
  EPS            142.61 yen           93.97 yen       164.23 yen  
  EPS Diluted    142.41 yen           90.69 yen       
  Ann Div                             23.00 yen        33.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div
  -Q4 Div                             23.00 yen        33.00 yen             
  NOTE - Orix Corp is a major leasing company. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
