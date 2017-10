AUGUST 27 (Reuters) - Osaka Titanium Technologies Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 60.80 71.60 Operating 4.20 6.00 Recurring 3.70 5.50 Net 2.10 3.20 EPS 57.07 yen 86.96 yen NOTE - Osaka Titanium Technologies Co Ltd produces and sells titanium sponge, high-purified titanium. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.