REFILE-TABLE-Septeni Holdings -2012/13 group results
November 5, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Septeni Holdings -2012/13 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 5 (Reuters)- 
          Septeni Holdings Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended   3 months to     NEXT   
                Sep 30, 2013    Sep 30, 2012   Dec 31, 2013     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             45.98           41.36          12.40                       
                 (+11.2 pct)     (+19.4 pct)    (+13.8 pct)                          
  Operating          1.59            1.53         580 mln                        
                 (+4.3 pct)      (+64.5 pct)    (+99.5 pct)                         
  Recurring          1.75            1.64         590 mln                      
                 (+7.0 pct)      (+67.2 pct)    (+74.5 pct)                       
  Net                1.21          677 mln        340 mln                         
                 (+78.3 pct)     (+57.8 pct)    (+82.2 pct)                        
  EPS             47.90 yen       26.91 yen      13.48 yen                       
  EPS Diluted     46.56 yen       26.22 yen                              
  Ann Div       1,400.00 yen    1,000.00 yen                             
  -Q2 Div
  -Q4 Div       1,400.00 yen    1,000.00 yen                             
  NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services,
using direct mails and  Internet advertising. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
