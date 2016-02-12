CORRECTED-TABLE-Asics -2015 group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Asics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 428.50 354.05 437.00 219.00

(+2.0 pct) (-1.2 pct) Operating 27.45 30.47 29.00 16.00

(+5.7 pct) (-24.8 pct) Recurring 22.53 34.30 27.00 15.00

(+19.8 pct) (-24.6 pct) Net 10.24 22.29 Net 18.50 10.50