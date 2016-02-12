FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Asics -2015 group results
February 12, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Asics -2015 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Asics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 428.50 354.05 437.00 219.00

(+2.0 pct) (-1.2 pct) Operating 27.45 30.47 29.00 16.00

(+5.7 pct) (-24.8 pct) Recurring 22.53 34.30 27.00 15.00

(+19.8 pct) (-24.6 pct) Net 10.24 22.29 Net 18.50 10.50

+80.7 pct -27.7 pct EPS 53.93 yen 117.40 yen 97.46 yen 55.32 yen EPS Diluted 50.88 yen 110.91 yen Ann Div 23.50 yen 23.50 yen 23.50 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 23.50 yen 23.50 yen 23.50 yen NOTE - Asics Corp. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7936.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
