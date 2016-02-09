CORRECTED-TABLE-Kagome -2015 group results

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Kagome Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 195.62 159.36 200.00 97.00

(+2.2 pct) (+3.2 pct) Operating 6.72 4.33 7.00 2.60

(+4.1 pct) (-16.3 pct) Recurring 7.02 4.97 7.50 2.90

(+6.9 pct) (-16.2 pct) Net 3.44 4.37 Net 4.50 2.00