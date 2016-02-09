FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Kagome -2015 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 9 (Reuters)- Kagome Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended 9 months ended Year to NEXT

Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 195.62 159.36 200.00 97.00

(+2.2 pct) (+3.2 pct) Operating 6.72 4.33 7.00 2.60

(+4.1 pct) (-16.3 pct) Recurring 7.02 4.97 7.50 2.90

(+6.9 pct) (-16.2 pct) Net 3.44 4.37 Net 4.50 2.00

+30.8 pct -1.0 pct EPS 34.64 yen 44.01 yen 45.27 yen 20.12 yen EPS Diluted 34.63 yen 44.00 yen Ann Div 22.00 yen 16.50 yen 22.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 22.00 yen 16.50 yen 22.00 yen NOTE - Kagome Co Ltd. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2811.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
