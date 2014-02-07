FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kubota -2013/14 div forecast
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Kubota -2013/14 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) -
              Kubota Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      28.00 yen                      
  -Q4 Div         18.00 yen                      
  NOTE - Kubota Corpis a major maker of farm equipment and machinery.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
