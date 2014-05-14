FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -2013/14 parent results
#Market News
May 14, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -2013/14 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters)- 
          Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Revenues         258.69          221.66                                
                 (+16.7 pct)     (-18.5 pct)                             
  Operating        239.80          205.20                                
                 (+16.9 pct)     (-20.2 pct)                             
  Recurring        226.55          190.35                                
                 (+19.0 pct)     (-18.9 pct)                             
  Net              241.73          188.09                                
                 (+28.5 pct)     (-21.1 pct)                             
  EPS             15.80 yen       12.02 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     15.78 yen       12.00 yen                              
  Ann Div         16.00 yen       13.00 yen      16.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         7.00 yen        6.00 yen       8.00 yen                
  -Q4 Div         9.00 yen        7.00 yen       8.00 yen                
  NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
