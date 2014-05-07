CORRECTED-TABLE-Gaban -13 months group forecast

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) May 7 (Reuters) - Gaban Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 13 months to 13 months to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.75 8.65 Operating 36 mln 50 mln Recurring 93 mln 110 mln Net 3 mln 20 mln EPS 0.35 yen 1.82 yen NOTE - Gaban Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)