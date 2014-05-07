FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Gaban -13 months group forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 7, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Gaban -13 months group forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 7 (Reuters) -
              Gaban  Co Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 13 months to     13 months to 
               Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales            8.75              8.65       
  Operating       36 mln            50 mln      
  Recurring       93 mln            110 mln     
  Net              3 mln            20 mln      
  EPS            0.35 yen          1.82 yen     
  NOTE - Gaban  Co Ltd is a producer and retailer of spice.    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
 

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
