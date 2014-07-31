FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -Q1 group results
July 31, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 31 (Reuters)- 
             Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues          1.30 trln           1.32 trln                   
                   (-1.2 pct)          (+9.8 pct)                   
  Operating
  Recurring          394.94              420.65                     
                   (-6.1 pct)          (+23.5 pct)                  
  Net                240.49              255.29                     
                   (-5.8 pct)          (+39.6 pct)                  
  EPS               16.98 yen           18.03 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       16.89 yen           17.96 yen                   
  Ann Div                               16.00 yen        16.00 yen  
  -Q2 div                               7.00 yen         8.00 yen   
  -Q4 div                               9.00 yen         8.00 yen   
  NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
