TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -Q1 group results

Jul 31 (Reuters)- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 1.30 trln 1.32 trln (-1.2 pct) (+9.8 pct) Operating Recurring 394.94 420.65 (-6.1 pct) (+23.5 pct) Net 240.49 255.29 (-5.8 pct) (+39.6 pct) EPS 16.98 yen 18.03 yen EPS Diluted 16.89 yen 17.96 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen 16.00 yen -Q2 div 7.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 div 9.00 yen 8.00 yen NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.