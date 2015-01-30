TABLE-Honda Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 30 (Reuters)- Honda Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 9.29 trln 8.75 trln 12.90 trln (+6.3 pct) (+22.6 pct) (+8.9 pct) Operating 539.74 584.99 720.00 (-7.7 pct) (+43.1 pct) (-4.0 pct) Pretax 572.79 554.23 745.00 (+3.3 pct) (+41.8 pct) (+2.2 pct) Net 424.93 403.60 545.00 (+5.3 pct) (+38.5 pct) (-5.1 pct) EPS EPS Basic 235.77 yen 223.94 yen 302.39 yen Ann Div 82.00 yen 88.00 yen -Q1 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q3 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 22.00 yen 22.00 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.