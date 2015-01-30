FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Honda Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Honda Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
          Honda Motor Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           9.29 trln           8.75 trln       12.90 trln  
                 (+6.3 pct)          (+22.6 pct)      (+8.9 pct)  
  Operating        539.74              584.99           720.00    
                 (-7.7 pct)          (+43.1 pct)      (-4.0 pct)  
  Pretax           572.79              554.23           745.00    
                 (+3.3 pct)          (+41.8 pct)      (+2.2 pct)  
  Net              424.93              403.60           545.00    
                 (+5.3 pct)          (+38.5 pct)      (-5.1 pct)  
  EPS
  EPS Basic      235.77 yen          223.94 yen       302.39 yen  
  Ann Div                             82.00 yen        88.00 yen  
  -Q1 Div         22.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         22.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q3 Div         22.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             22.00 yen        22.00 yen  
  NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
