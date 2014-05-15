FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)TABLE-Zigexn -2013/14 group results
May 15, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)TABLE-Zigexn -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Company corrects forecast period to year to Mar 31, 2015)
May 14 (Reuters)- 
          Zigexn Co.,Ltd. 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             1.93            1.17           2.72    
                 (+64.4 pct)    (+117.9 pct)     (+41.0 pct) 
  Operating        925 mln         591 mln         1.20    
                 (+56.5 pct)    (+160.3 pct)     (+31.2 pct) 
  Recurring        906 mln         591 mln         1.20    
                 (+53.3 pct)    (+160.1 pct)     (+33.9 pct) 
  Net              536 mln         356 mln         631 mln   
                 (+50.3 pct)    (+198.0 pct)     (+17.7 pct) 
  EPS             10.58 yen       7.28 yen         12.21 yen  
  EPS Diluted     10.16 yen                                              
  Ann Div            nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q2 Div            nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q4 Div            nil             nil            nil                  
  NOTE - Zigexn Co.,Ltd. . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
