REFILE-TABLE-Wacoal Holdings -6-MTH group results (SEC)
#Apparel & Accessories
October 31, 2014 / 8:49 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Wacoal Holdings -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EPS diluted)
Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          Wacoal Holdings Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             96.19               98.52           196.00    
                 (-2.4 pct)          (+8.4 pct)       (+1.1 pct)  
  Operating          8.40                9.58            13.50    
                 (-12.3 pct)         (+12.4 pct)      (-2.6 pct)  
  Pretax            10.12               10.07            15.40    
                 (+0.5 pct)          (+19.1 pct)      (+2.4 pct)  
  Net                6.53                6.44            10.50    
                 (+1.5 pct)          (+24.8 pct)      (+3.9 pct)  
  EPS             46.37 yen           45.69 yen        74.55 yen  
  EPS Diluted     45.25 yen           45.60 yen    
  Ann Div                             33.00 yen        30.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div
  -Q4 Div                             33.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp is a top-ranked maker of women's underwear. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
