REFILE-TABLE-Vector -2014/15 parent results
April 24, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Vector -2014/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Apr 24 (Reuters)- 
          Vector Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended     3 months to     NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014     June 30, 2015    YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO          COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS          FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Revenues        1.80            2.14             350 mln
               (-16.2 pct)     (-13.6 pct)       (-19.3 pct)
  Operating    loss 31 mln    loss 250 mln      loss 65 mln
  Recurring    loss 20 mln    loss 242 mln      loss 65 mln
  Net          loss 29 mln    loss 302 mln      loss 66 mln  
  EPS         loss 2.16 yen  loss 21.95 yen     loss 4.78 yen
  Ann Div          NIL             NIL                                 
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL                                 
  -Q4 Div          NIL             NIL                                 
  NOTE - Vector Inc is an application service provider which operates a popular Web site for
downloading software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. 
  

 (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
