REFILE-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -6-MTH group results (IFRS)
#Healthcare
July 24, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -6-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Jul 24 (Reuters)- 
              Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              222.02              201.02            451.00         
                   (+10.4 pct)         (+8.4 pct)       (+6.5 pct)            
  Operating           43.12               38.12             71.00        
                   (+13.1 pct)         (+4.7 pct)      (-11.2 pct)             
  Pretax              43.44               36.95                     
                   (+17.6 pct)         (+5.1 pct)                   
  Net                 28.90               24.75                     
                   (+16.8 pct)         (+14.4 pct)                  
  EPS Basic         53.03 yen           45.46 yen        82.62 yen           
  EPS Diluted       52.95 yen           45.41 yen                   
  Ann Div                               45.00 yen        45.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           22.00 yen           22.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               23.00 yen        23.00 yen  
  NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription
medicines. 
  * Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS forecast is core EPS
forecast.
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the
first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

