REFILE-TABLE-Inageya -2013/14 group results

(fixes the format) Jul 29 (Reuters)- Inageya Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 230.41 220.86 240.00 117.00 (+4.3 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+3.5 pct) Operating 2.68 3.50 2.70 500 mln (-23.5 pct) (-11.1 pct) (+0.9 pct) (+23.6 pct) Recurring 3.07 3.85 3.10 650 mln (-20.1 pct) (-7.1 pct) (+0.8 pct) (+5.8 pct) Net 1.18 2.62 1.20 360 mln (-55.1 pct) (+124.5 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+68.1 pct) EPS 25.36 yen 56.45 yen 25.84 yen 7.75 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 Div 7.50 yen 7.50 yen 7.50 yen -Q4 Div 7.50 yen 7.50 yen 7.50 yen NOTE - Inageya Co Ltd is a supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.