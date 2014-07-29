FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Inageya -2013/14 group results
July 29, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Inageya -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(fixes the format)
Jul 29 (Reuters)- 
          Inageya Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Revenues       230.41          220.86         240.00        117.00                         
               (+4.3 pct)      (+0.8 pct)     (+4.2 pct)    (+3.5 pct)                          
  Operating        2.68            3.50           2.70       500 mln   
               (-23.5 pct)     (-11.1 pct)    (+0.9 pct)   (+23.6 pct) 
  Recurring        3.07            3.85           3.10       650 mln   
               (-20.1 pct)     (-7.1 pct)     (+0.8 pct)    (+5.8 pct) 
  Net              1.18            2.62           1.20       360 mln   
               (-55.1 pct)    (+124.5 pct)    (+1.9 pct)   (+68.1 pct) 
  EPS           25.36 yen       56.45 yen      25.84 yen     7.75 yen  
  Ann Div       15.00 yen       15.00 yen      15.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       7.50 yen        7.50 yen       7.50 yen                
  -Q4 Div       7.50 yen        7.50 yen       7.50 yen                
  NOTE - Inageya Co Ltd is a supermarket chain operator. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

