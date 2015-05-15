FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -2014/15 parent results
#Market News
May 15, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -2014/15 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters)- 
          Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Revenues         585.81          258.69                                
                (+126.5 pct)     (+16.7 pct)                             
  Operating        564.39          239.80                                
                (+135.4 pct)     (+16.9 pct)                             
  Recurring        551.69          226.55                                
                (+143.5 pct)     (+19.0 pct)                             
  Net              553.40          241.73                                
                (+128.9 pct)     (+28.5 pct)                             
  EPS             39.19 yen       15.80 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     39.14 yen       15.78 yen                              
  Ann Div         18.00 yen       16.00 yen      18.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         9.00 yen        7.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  -Q4 Div         9.00 yen        9.00 yen       9.00 yen                
  NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

