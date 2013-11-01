FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Suzuki Motor -6-MTH group results
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Suzuki Motor -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters)- 
             Suzuki Motor Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             1.37 trln           1.23 trln        2.80 trln  
                   (+11.7 pct)         (+0.1 pct)       (+8.6 pct)  
  Operating           90.30               66.14           170.00    
                   (+36.5 pct)         (+2.2 pct)       (+17.6 pct) 
  Recurring           92.41               70.00           180.00    
                   (+32.0 pct)         (+3.6 pct)       (+15.7 pct) 
  Net                 51.65               41.90           100.00    
                   (+23.3 pct)         (+30.9 pct)      (+24.4 pct) 
  EPS               92.07 yen           74.70 yen       178.26 yen  
  EPS Diluted       92.06 yen           68.64 yen                   
  Ann Div                               18.00 yen        20.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           10.00 yen           8.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen  
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.