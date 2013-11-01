TABLE-Suzuki Motor -6-MTH group results

Nov 1 (Reuters)- Suzuki Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.37 trln 1.23 trln 2.80 trln (+11.7 pct) (+0.1 pct) (+8.6 pct) Operating 90.30 66.14 170.00 (+36.5 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+17.6 pct) Recurring 92.41 70.00 180.00 (+32.0 pct) (+3.6 pct) (+15.7 pct) Net 51.65 41.90 100.00 (+23.3 pct) (+30.9 pct) (+24.4 pct) EPS 92.07 yen 74.70 yen 178.26 yen EPS Diluted 92.06 yen 68.64 yen Ann Div 18.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.