CORRECTED-TABLE-Cybozu -2013 parent results
#IT Services & Consulting
February 13, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Cybozu -2013 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
          Cybozu Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended   11 months ended    Year to      NEXT     
              Dec 31, 2013    Dec 31, 2012    Dec 31, 2014    YEAR     
                 LATEST                        COMPANY       COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST     H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           4.93            3.88                                 
  Operating      119 mln         291 mln                               
  Recurring      129 mln         302 mln                               
  Net            59 mln        loss 26 mln                             
  EPS           1.26 yen      loss 0.56 yen                            
  Ann Div      206.00 yen      256.00 yen         nil                  
  -Q2 Div          nil             nil            nil                  
  -Q4 Div      206.00 yen      256.00 yen         nil                  
  NOTE - Cybozu Inc develops computer software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

