TABLE-Hitachi Ltd -2014 6-month group forecast(SEC)
October 23, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Hitachi Ltd -2014 6-month group forecast(SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) -
              Hitachi Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 6 Months to      6 Months to 
               Sep 30, 2014     Sep 30, 2014  
                  LATEST          PREVIOUS    
                 FORECAST         FORECAST    
  Sales         4.49 trln        4.45 trln    
  Operating       214.00           185.00     
  Net             144.00           105.00     
  PreTax          209.00           165.00     
  Net              91.00            60.00     
  NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
