TABLE-Hitachi Ltd -2014 6-month group forecast(SEC)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.49 trln 4.45 trln Operating 214.00 185.00 Net 144.00 105.00 PreTax 209.00 165.00 Net 91.00 60.00 NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)