FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Hitachi Ltd -2014 6-month group forecast(SEC)
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Hitachi Ltd -2014 6-month group forecast(SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

("Net*" in table is net profit attributable to shareholders)
Oct 23 (Reuters) -
              Hitachi Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 6 Months to      6 Months to 
               Sep 30, 2014     Sep 30, 2014  
                  LATEST          PREVIOUS    
                 FORECAST         FORECAST    
  Sales         4.49 trln        4.45 trln    
  Operating       214.00           185.00  
  PreTax          209.00           165.00        
  Net             144.00           105.00     
  Net*             91.00            60.00     
  NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of
electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as
mainstays. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.