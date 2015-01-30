FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Makita -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
          Makita Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            311.12              283.14           400.00    
                 (+9.9 pct)          (+25.1 pct)      (+4.4 pct)  
  Operating         55.61               41.48            68.00    
                 (+34.1 pct)         (+20.1 pct)      (+23.8 pct) 
  Pretax            53.59               43.87            65.70    
                 (+22.1 pct)         (+29.5 pct)      (+15.3 pct) 
  Net               36.73               30.94            45.00    
                 (+18.7 pct)         (+31.5 pct)      (+17.0 pct) 
  EPS            270.58 yen          227.95 yen       331.53 yen  
  Ann Div                             91.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         18.00 yen           18.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             73.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

