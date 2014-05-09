REFILE-TABLE-VT Holdings -2013/14 group results

(Adds missing data) May 9 (Reuters)- VT Holdings CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 132.68 118.32 135.00 60.50 (+12.1 pct) (+23.3 pct) (+1.7 pct) (+0.1 pct) Operating 10.08 7.81 10.30 4.10 (+29.1 pct) (+17.2 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+1.3 pct) Recurring 9.98 7.66 10.10 4.00 (+30.3 pct) (+16.7 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+1.4 pct) Net 5.13 4.78 5.40 2.20 (+7.4 pct) (+9.5 pct) (+5.3 pct) (+1.8 pct) EPS 46.29 yen 44.93 yen 45.90 yen 18.70 yen EPS Diluted 45.61 yen 44.13 yen Ann Div 37.00 yen 30.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q2 Div 16.00 yen 13.00 yen 7.00 yen -Q4 Div 21.00 yen 17.00 yen 7.00 yen NOTE - VT Holdings is a car dealer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .