FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-VT Holdings -2013/14 group results
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 9, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-VT Holdings -2013/14 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds missing data)
May 9 (Reuters)- 
          VT Holdings 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales            132.68          118.32         135.00        60.50    
                 (+12.1 pct)     (+23.3 pct)    (+1.7 pct)    (+0.1 pct) 
  Operating         10.08            7.81          10.30         4.10    
                 (+29.1 pct)     (+17.2 pct)    (+2.2 pct)    (+1.3 pct) 
  Recurring          9.98            7.66          10.10         4.00    
                 (+30.3 pct)     (+16.7 pct)    (+1.2 pct)    (+1.4 pct) 
  Net                5.13            4.78           5.40         2.20    
                 (+7.4 pct)      (+9.5 pct)     (+5.3 pct)    (+1.8 pct) 
  EPS             46.29 yen       44.93 yen      45.90 yen    18.70 yen  
  EPS Diluted     45.61 yen       44.13 yen                                     
  Ann Div         37.00 yen       30.00 yen      14.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         16.00 yen       13.00 yen      7.00 yen                
  -Q4 Div         21.00 yen       17.00 yen      7.00 yen                
  NOTE - VT Holdings is a car dealer. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.