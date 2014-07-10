REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -Q1 parent results

(Adds company forecast) Jul 10 (Reuters)- Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to May 31, 2014 May 31, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.53 1.19 6.10 - 6.80 (+28.8 pct) (+3.3 pct) (-10.1 - +0.2 pct) Operating 460 mln 264 mln 1.60 - 2.00 (+73.6 pct) (-14.3 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct) Recurring 459 mln 264 mln 1.60 - 2.00 (+73.7 pct) (-14.3 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct) Net 283 mln 239 mln 1.00 - 1.20 (+18.2 pct) (-27.2 pct) (-47.6 - -37.1 pct) EPS 8.66 yen 7.33 yen 30.55 yen - 36.66 yen EPS Diluted 7.32 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 13.00 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .