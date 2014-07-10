FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment Production
July 10, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Broccoli -Q1 parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Jul 10 (Reuters)- 
             Broccoli Co Ltd 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  May 31, 2014        May 31, 2013     Feb 28, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               1.53                1.19         6.10 - 6.80            
                   (+28.8 pct)         (+3.3 pct)   (-10.1 - +0.2 pct)          
    
  Operating          460 mln             264 mln       1.60 - 2.00             
                   (+73.6 pct)         (-14.3 pct)  (-25.6 - -7.0 pct)          
     
  Recurring          459 mln             264 mln       1.60 - 2.00             
                   (+73.7 pct)         (-14.3 pct)  (-25.6 - -7.0 pct)          
     
  Net                283 mln             239 mln       1.00 - 1.20             
                   (+18.2 pct)         (-27.2 pct)  (-47.6 - -37.1 pct)         
      
  EPS               8.66 yen            7.33 yen    30.55 yen - 36.66 yen
  EPS Diluted                           7.32 yen                    
  Ann Div                               13.00 yen                   
  -Q2 div                                  nil              nil     
  -Q4 div                               13.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring
animation characters. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

