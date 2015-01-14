FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Welcia HD -Q1 group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Welcia HD -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Jan 14 (Reuters)- 
             Welcia Holdings Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended    6 months to 
                  Nov 30, 2014        Nov 30, 2013     Feb 28, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales               93.85               85.04           192.20    
                   (+10.4 pct)         (+8.4 pct)                   
  Operating            2.18                3.23             7.25    
                   (-32.5 pct)         (+37.8 pct)                  
  Recurring            2.53                3.36             7.97    
                   (-24.7 pct)         (+33.3 pct)                  
  Net                  1.69                1.83             4.32    
                   (-7.5 pct)          (+3.6 pct)                   
  EPS               38.37 yen           48.52 yen        98.17 yen  
  EPS Diluted       38.34 yen                                       
  Ann Div                               65.00 yen        19.00 yen  
  -Q2 div                               32.50 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               32.50 yen        19.00 yen  
  NOTE - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd . 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

