REFILE-TABLE-IVY Cosmetics -2013/14 div forecast
February 13, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-IVY Cosmetics -2013/14 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds previous forecast)
Feb 12 (Reuters) -
              IVY Cosmetics Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      5.00 yen     5.00 yen - 10.00 yen              
  -Q2 Div            nil               nil       
  -Q4 Div         5.00 yen     5.00 yen - 10.00 yen              
  NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corpis a cosmetics maker.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

