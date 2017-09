Oct 28 (Reuters) - Komatsu Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.86 trln 2.05 trln Operating 210.00 305.00 PreTax 209.00 297.00 Net 136.00 184.00 EPS 142.69 yen 193.12 yen NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, such as hydraulic power shovels. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.