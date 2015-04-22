FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Shinnaigai Textile -2014/15 div forecast
April 22, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Shinnaigai Textile -2014/15 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Apr 22 (Reuters) -
              Shinnaigai Textile Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Mar 25, 2015      Mar 25, 2015   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      2.00 yen         2.00 yen - 3.00 yen
  -Q2 Div            NIL               NIL       
  -Q4 Div         2.00 yen         2.00 yen - 3.00 yen
    
  NOTE - Shinnaigai Textile Ltdis a cotton and yarn maker.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly
basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
