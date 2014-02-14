FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -2013 group results (IFRS)
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 14, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -2013 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
    
              NEXON Co.,Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to      NEXT  
                Dec 31, 2013    Dec 31, 2012   Dec 31, 2014      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales            155.34          108.39                    42.03 - 45.66             
                 (+43.3 pct)                                 (-5.3 - +2.9 pct)            
  Operating         50.71           47.27                    15.62 - 18.70            
                 (+7.3 pct)                                   (-24.6 - -9.7 pct)                
   
  Pretax            48.65           43.32                    16.10 - 19.18                      
      
                 (+12.3 pct)                                 -28.7 - -15.1 pct) 
  Net               30.13           28.28                    12.13 - 14.48                      
                         
                 (+6.5 pct)                                  (-19.9 - -4.4 pct)             
  EPS Basic       68.83 yen       65.37 yen                  27.60 - 32.90                      
                         
  EPS Diluted     67.70 yen       63.68 yen                              
  Ann Div         10.00 yen       5.00 yen       10.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         5.00 yen           nil         5.00 yen                
  -Q4 Div         5.00 yen        5.00 yen       5.00 yen                
  NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

