TABLE-Toyota Motor -2013/14 group results (SEC)
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Toyota Motor -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters)- 
          Toyota Motor Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          25.69 trln      22.06 trln     25.70 trln               
                 (+16.4 pct)     (+18.7 pct)    (+0.0 pct)               
  Operating       2.29 trln       1.32 trln      2.30 trln               
                 (+73.5 pct)    (+271.4 pct)    (+0.3 pct)               
  Pretax          2.44 trln       1.40 trln      2.39 trln               
                 (+73.9 pct)    (+224.3 pct)    (-2.1 pct)               
  Net             1.82 trln        962.16        1.78 trln               
                 (+89.5 pct)    (+239.3 pct)    (-2.4 pct)               
  EPS            575.30 yen      303.82 yen     561.56 yen               
  EPS Diluted    574.92 yen      303.78 yen                              
  Ann Div        165.00 yen       90.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div         65.00 yen       30.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div        100.00 yen       60.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
  strong domestic market share and boasts
  highly efficient and lean production system.. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

