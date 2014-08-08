REFILE-TABLE-A&T -6-MTH parent results

(Adds percent change figures for year-ago result) Aug 8 (Reuters)- A&T Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.34 4.38 9.40 (-0.8 pct) (+4.6 pct) (+1.9 pct) Operating 445 mln 296 mln 870 mln (+50.0 pct) (-28.5 pct) (+17.1 pct) Recurring 431 mln 282 mln 840 mln (+52.7 pct) (-30.2 pct) (+17.2 pct) Net 285 mln 201 mln 500 mln (+41.9 pct) (-23.5 pct) (+6.1 pct) EPS 45.62 yen 32.15 yen 79.91 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen 16.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 16.00 yen 16.00 yen NOTE - A&T Corp engages in development and production of clinical reagents and testing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.