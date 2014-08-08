FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-A&T -6-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds percent change figures for year-ago result)
Aug 8 (Reuters)- 
             A&T Corp 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             4.34                4.38             9.40     
                 (-0.8 pct)           (+4.6 pct)       (+1.9 pct)
  Operating        445 mln             296 mln          870 mln   
                 (+50.0 pct)          (-28.5 pct)     (+17.1 pct)
  Recurring        431 mln             282 mln          840 mln   
                 (+52.7 pct)          (-30.2 pct)     (+17.2 pct) 
  Net              285 mln             201 mln          500 mln   
                 (+41.9 pct)          (-23.5 pct)      (+6.1 pct)  
  EPS             45.62 yen           32.15 yen        79.91 yen  
  Ann Div                             16.00 yen        16.00 yen  
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                             16.00 yen        16.00 yen  
  NOTE - A&T Corp engages in development and production of clinical reagents and testing
equipment. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

