FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Yahoo Japan -2014/15 div forecast
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 4, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Yahoo Japan -2014/15 div forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds latest forecast)
Feb 4 (Reuters) -
              Yahoo Japan Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                   Full year to             Full year to 
                  Mar 31, 2015             Mar 31, 2015   
                     LATEST                  PREVIOUS     
                    FORECAST                 FORECAST 
  Annual Div   4.58 yen - 4.63 yen          
  -Q2 Div                                      NIL 
  -Q4 Div      4.58 yen - 4.63 yen           
  NOTE - Yahoo Japan Corpis a Japan-based entity of U.S Internet portal 
 Yahoo Inc. Formed as a JV between Softbank Corp and Yahoo in 1996.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.