REFILE-TABLE-Impress Holdings, Inc -6-MTH group results
November 6, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Impress Holdings, Inc -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 6 (Reuters)- 
             Impress Holdings, Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             5.02                5.50              10.40 - 10.60             
                 (-8.7 pct)          (-1.5 pct)                   
  Operating     loss 134 mln           144 mln                    
                                     (-1.9 pct)                   
  Recurring     loss 128 mln           108 mln      loss 50 mln - 50 mln            
                                     (-5.7 pct)                   
  Net           loss 174 mln           131 mln      loss 100 mln - 30 mln              
                                     (-45.6 pct)                  
  EPS           loss 5.10 yen         3.71 yen     loss 2.92 yen - 0.88 yen              
  Ann Div                             0.80 yen                    
  -Q2 div
  -Q4 div                             0.80 yen                    
  NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
