REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -9-MTH group results (SEC)
#Market News
February 4, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters)- 
          Panasonic Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

               9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
              Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                 LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                 RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales         5.68 trln           5.44 trln        7.40 trln  
               (+4.4 pct)          (-8.8 pct)       (+1.3 pct)  
  Operating      263.18                 121.95        270.00
             (+115.8 pct)        (+208.4 pct)      (+67.8 pct)
  Pretax         307.04            loss 269.40        210.00    
  Net            243.01            loss 623.83        100.00    
  EPS          105.13 yen        loss 269.86 yen     43.26 yen  
  Ann Div                              nil                      
  -Q2 Div       5.00 yen               nil                      
  -Q4 Div                              nil                      
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others.

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

