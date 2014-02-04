REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 5.68 trln 5.44 trln 7.40 trln (+4.4 pct) (-8.8 pct) (+1.3 pct) Operating 263.18 121.95 270.00 (+115.8 pct) (+208.4 pct) (+67.8 pct) Pretax 307.04 loss 269.40 210.00 Net 243.01 loss 623.83 100.00 EPS 105.13 yen loss 269.86 yen 43.26 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 Div 5.00 yen nil -Q4 Div nil NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .