REFILE-TABLE-Wacoal Holdings -2014/15 group results (SEC)
May 11, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Wacoal Holdings -2014/15 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EPS Diluted)
May 11 (Reuters)- 
          Wacoal Holdings Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          191.77          193.78         205.00        106.00   
               (-1.0 pct)      (+7.5 pct)     (+6.9 pct)   (+10.2 pct) 
  Operating        7.08           13.86          14.00          9.00   
               (-48.9 pct)     (+63.1 pct)    (+97.7 pct)   (+7.2 pct) 
  Pretax          11.34           15.03          14.50          9.30   
               (-24.6 pct)     (+37.4 pct)    (+27.8 pct)   (-8.1 pct) 
  Net              8.44           10.11          10.00          6.20   
               (-16.4 pct)     (+28.2 pct)    (+18.4 pct)   (-5.1 pct) 
  EPS           59.95 yen       71.75 yen      71.00 yen    44.02 yen
  EPS Diluted   59.80 yen       71.61 yen
  Ann Div       30.00 yen       33.00 yen      33.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div
  -Q4 Div       30.00 yen       33.00 yen      33.00 yen               
  NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp is a top-ranked maker of women's underwear. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
