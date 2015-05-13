FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Dream Vision -2014/15 group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Dream Vision -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
May 12 (Reuters)- 
          Dream Vision Co., Ltd. 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
              6 months ended     Year ended       Year to        NEXT     
               Mar 31, 2015     Sep 30, 2014   Mar 31, 2016      YEAR       
                  LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY        COMPANY    
                 RESULTS          RESULTS        FORECAST      H1 FORECAST  
  Sales            2.70             6.54           4.53           2.08      
                                 (-3.3 pct)                                 
  Operating    loss 536 mln     loss 751 mln      23 mln      loss 107 mln  
  Recurring    loss 594 mln     loss 790 mln      18 mln      loss 106 mln  
  Net          loss 704 mln     loss 908 mln                                
  Net                                              3 mln      loss 110 mln  
  EPS        loss 494.46 yen  loss 647.04 yen    0.57 yen    loss 20.82 yen 
  Ann Div          NIL              NIL             NIL                     
  -Q2 Div          NIL              NIL             NIL                     
  -Q4 Div          NIL              NIL             NIL                     
  NOTE - Dream Vision Co., Ltd. .
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
