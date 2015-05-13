CORRECTED-TABLE-Dream Vision -2014/15 group results

(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) May 12 (Reuters)- Dream Vision Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.70 6.54 4.53 2.08 (-3.3 pct) Operating loss 536 mln loss 751 mln 23 mln loss 107 mln Recurring loss 594 mln loss 790 mln 18 mln loss 106 mln Net loss 704 mln loss 908 mln Net 3 mln loss 110 mln EPS loss 494.46 yen loss 647.04 yen 0.57 yen loss 20.82 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Dream Vision Co., Ltd. . *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .